Gudetama 'n Things

Want to do something worthwhile, but too lazy to follow through? Sanrio’s newest character, Gudetama (the lazy egg), can relate. At one point or another, we’ve all been this adorable, unmotivated, apathetic egg yolk.

Celebrate that apathy, but actually do something worthwhile by eating at Eggs ‘n Things this month.

Starting now through October 28, all Hawaii Eggs ‘n Things will have special Gudetama-inspired dishes to help victims of the April 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes in Japan. For every dish that’s sold, $3 will go to a Kumamoto relief fund.

Try their special menu items to support a good cause:

The Sleepy Menu ($15) is available starting at noon and includes:

Gudetama hot chocolate or coffee with whipped cream

Loco moco with a fresh island Gudetama egg and bacon blanket

Gudetama pancake with lemon frosting, whipped cream, fresh strawberries, and chocolate sauce

The Lazy Menu ($16) is available starting at 4 p.m. and includes: