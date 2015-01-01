Hawaii Pacifc Health Women's 10K

Hawaii Pacific Health invites women of all ages to participate in the 40th annual Hawaii Pacific Health Women’s 10K. The scenic, 6.2-mile race takes participants around Diamond Head and through Kahala, returning to Kapiolani Park for the after-race festivities. Visit Hawaiipacifichealth.org for more information.

$35 for students and military

$45 for regular online registration; deadline is March 3

$55 for mail-in registration with forms postmarked by February 24

$75 in person at packet pick-up location or on race day

Team HMSA will see you there!