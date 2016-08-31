Hawaiian Style Trail Mix 3 Ways
August 31, 2016
Trail mix has come a long way since the days of GORP (good old raisins and peanuts). There are now a multitude of dry ingredients, allowing you to create fun and delicious combinations. We at Well-Being Hawaii would like to share a few trail mix recipes that highlight local ingredients to enjoy on your next hike.
Keep in mind, trail mix is energy-dense because it’s loaded with calories. While you may find these recipes to be delicious, keep the serving sizes to a quarter cup or less.
Tropical Mix:
Ingredients:
1 cup cashews
1 cup almonds
½ cup dried mango
½ cup coconut flakes
½ cup banana chips
Mix ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.
Beach Mix:
Ingredients:
1 cup macadamia nuts
1 cup cashews
½ cup white chocolate chips
½ cup coconut flakes
½ cup dried pineapple
Mix ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.
Spicy Mix:
Ingredients:
1 cup almonds
1 cup peanuts
½ cup wasabi peas
½ cup spicy arare
1 cup Chex cereal
Mix ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.