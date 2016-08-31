Hawaiian Style Trail Mix 3 Ways

Trail mix has come a long way since the days of GORP (good old raisins and peanuts). There are now a multitude of dry ingredients, allowing you to create fun and delicious combinations. We at Well-Being Hawaii would like to share a few trail mix recipes that highlight local ingredients to enjoy on your next hike.

Keep in mind, trail mix is energy-dense because it’s loaded with calories. While you may find these recipes to be delicious, keep the serving sizes to a quarter cup or less.

Tropical Mix:

Ingredients:

1 cup cashews

1 cup almonds

½ cup dried mango

½ cup coconut flakes

½ cup banana chips

Mix ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.

Beach Mix:

Ingredients:

1 cup macadamia nuts

1 cup cashews

½ cup white chocolate chips

½ cup coconut flakes

½ cup dried pineapple

Mix ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.

Spicy Mix:

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds

1 cup peanuts

½ cup wasabi peas

½ cup spicy arare

1 cup Chex cereal

Mix ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.