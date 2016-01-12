Healthier Sports Drink Recipe

At Well-Being Hawaii, we love to find ways to make healthier versions of the things we love, such as reduced-guilt “ice cream” or potato chips. It helps us cut back on added calories, fat, and sugar without compromising flavor.

Our latest recipe is a delicious, homemade electrolyte beverage that can be used to replace sugar-laden varieties from the store. Bottled sports drinks can contain up to 14 teaspoons of sugar and aren't recommended following mild to moderate workouts.

To make this healthier alternative, you’ll need herbal tea (I used a hibiscus blend but any similar red or berry-based tea will work), citrus fruit juice, water, a little bit of salt, and a touch of sweetener such as raw honey or agave.

The most important component of this recipe is choosing a citrus-based juice with no added sugar. Stay away from juice blends, which can contain as much sugar as sports drinks, and always check the nutritional label. If you make this, let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Well-Being Hawaii’s Berry Teatastic Energizer

Adapted from Wellness Mama

Ingredients

2 bags of berry-based herbal tea

2 cups boiled water

¼ to ½ teaspoon salt

2 cups cool, filtered water

3 teaspoons 100% lime juice made from concentrate

1 tablespoon raw honey or agave

Directions

To start, bring two cups of fresh filtered water to a boil. I did this in an electric kettle and poured the water into a Pyrex. You can use any heat-safe bowl or measuring cup.

Place two tea bags in the water to steep. Set your timer according to steep instructions (this one said five minutes), and remove when finished.

Stir in ¼ to ½ teaspoon of salt. Then, pour in a larger pitcher or container. Add two cups of cool, filtered water to dilute the tea.

In the final step, add 3 teaspoons of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of your sweetener of choice and stir well. Chill and enjoy after your next hard workout!