Brown Rice Cereal Bites

I have a little bit of a sweet tooth. (Who doesn’t, right?)

I’ve been looking for ways to turn bad-for-you desserts into healthier ones. Needless to say, it’s been a challenge.

A good example is puffed rice treats. They are a diet no-no. You’ve got butter, marshmallows (refined sugar), and tons of puffed cereal (lots of simple sugar). I’m feeling tired and dizzy just thinking of my blood sugar levels if I were to eat a ton of those delicious little treats!

But here’s the good news: Even this sugary standby can be "healthified"!

Here’s a simple recipe that won the seal of approval from my workmates (which is saying something because they vetoed my black bean brownies).

What you’ll need:

¼ cup coconut sugar

¼ cup light agave nectar

¼ cup + 1 Tbsp. freshly ground or “natural” peanut butter

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

3 cups crispy brown rice cereal

Butter-flavored cooking spray

Directions:

1. Heat coconut sugar and agave in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Bring to a boil and boil 1 minute.

2. Reduce heat to low and add peanut butter and coconut oil, stirring to combine well. Add cereal and mix thoroughly.

3. Transfer to an 8-by-8-inch pan prepared with cooking spray and press evenly into pan. Cool. Makes 16 servings.

You can serve immediately or store in an airtight container for up to four days.

OK, so now it’s your turn: What dessert have you turned into a yummy treat that’s also somewhat healthy?