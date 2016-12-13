Healthy Pita Christmas Trees for the Holidays

Bring that Tex-Mex flavor to your holiday party with these festive pita trees, made with guacamole, pita wedges and tomatoes. The guacamole serves as a source of healthy fat and vitamin E. And the tomato garland delivers a healthy dose of lycopene, which acts as an antioxidant.

Thinking of using regular bread instead of pita? Don’t. The nutritional value of pita bread is much higher and contains a wider array of vitamins.

As for the pretzel sticks, they’re just fun. Besides, you don’t want to get guacamole all over your hands. You might ruin that new Christmas sweater!

Here’s what you’ll need:

• Pita bread

• Pretzel sticks

• Guacamole (homemade or store-bought)

• Tomatoes

Here’s what to do:

1. Slice your pita bread into wedges. Try to get the flat edges the same length on each side.

2. Insert half of a pretzel stick into the round edge of your pita wedge.

3. Evenly spread the guacamole over one side of the pita wedge.

4. Cube tomatoes and arrange them in a zigzag pattern on the guacamole from top (pointed tip) to bottom (rounded edge). This will create the garland effect.

5. Hold your trees by the stump (pretzel stick) to arrange your edible holiday forest.



Do you have a favorite healthy holiday-themed treat you make for your family? Share it with us in the comment section or on our Facebook page.