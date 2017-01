Heart Disease or Heart at Ease

Assess your risk for heart disease and learn heart-healthy strategies. All events are subject to change; visit hmsa.com for the current workshop schedule or call 1 (855) 329-5461 toll-free to register. (Please register at least 3 days prior to workshop date).

Contact: 1 (855) 329-5461

Cost: Free for HMSA members; Non-members may attend if space is available