Help Shape Blue Zones Communities
August 30, 2017
The newest Blue Zones Project Demonstration Communities in Kapolei-Ewa, Wahiawa, and Manoa, Makiki, McCully and Moiliili were announced in January. Since then, Blue Zones has been working with community leaders to better understand the current environment and create a strong foundation for making these communities a happier, healthier place to live and work. Now we need your help!
Blue Zones Project focuses on making the healthy choice the easy choice in the places we live, work, and play. As part of HMSA’s initiative to improve statewide well-being, we’re passionate about the small changes being implemented in all eight communities across Hawaii. These communities were chosen because of their strong leadership, community support, and excitement!
Blue Zones Project will be hosting a series of community input meetings alongside community leaders to hear from you. Your input will drive the direction of Blue Zones Project work within these communities. We’re actively engaging worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, faith-based organizations, and civic groups in the area. You can look forward to seeing healthier menu options at local restaurants, grocery stores with Blue Zones Project checkout lanes offering fresh fruits and healthy snacks, worksites making it easier for their employees to live better, and school communities working to ensure our keiki live long, active lives.
Join us for at one of these focus groups in your community:
Kapolei-Ewa
Thursday, August 31, 2017
7:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Island Pacific Academy
909 Haumea Street, Kapolei, 96707
Thursday, September 7, 2017
7:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Ewa Beach Public Library
91-950 North Road, Ewa Beach, HI 96706
RSVP HERE: http://info.bluezonesproject.com/ke/focusgroups
Wahiawa
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
7:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission
1067 California Avenue, Wahiawa, HI 96786
RSVP HERE: http://info.bluezonesproject.com/wah/focusgroups
Manoa, Makiki, McCully and Moillilli
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Makiki District Park
527 Keeaumoku Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Moiliili Community Center
2535 S. King St., Honolulu, HI 96826
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Honolulu Japanese Seventh Day Adventist Church
2655 Manoa Road, Honolulu HI 96822
RSVP HERE: http://info.bluezonesproject.com/mmmm/focusgroups
Want to learn more? Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bzphawaii/ and on Instagram @bzphawaii.