Help Shape Blue Zones Communities

The newest Blue Zones Project Demonstration Communities in Kapolei-Ewa, Wahiawa, and Manoa, Makiki, McCully and Moiliili were announced in January. Since then, Blue Zones has been working with community leaders to better understand the current environment and create a strong foundation for making these communities a happier, healthier place to live and work. Now we need your help!

Blue Zones Project focuses on making the healthy choice the easy choice in the places we live, work, and play. As part of HMSA’s initiative to improve statewide well-being, we’re passionate about the small changes being implemented in all eight communities across Hawaii. These communities were chosen because of their strong leadership, community support, and excitement!

Blue Zones Project will be hosting a series of community input meetings alongside community leaders to hear from you. Your input will drive the direction of Blue Zones Project work within these communities. We’re actively engaging worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, faith-based organizations, and civic groups in the area. You can look forward to seeing healthier menu options at local restaurants, grocery stores with Blue Zones Project checkout lanes offering fresh fruits and healthy snacks, worksites making it easier for their employees to live better, and school communities working to ensure our keiki live long, active lives.

Join us for at one of these focus groups in your community:

Kapolei-Ewa

Thursday, August 31, 2017

7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Island Pacific Academy

909 Haumea Street, Kapolei, 96707

Thursday, September 7, 2017

7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Ewa Beach Public Library

91-950 North Road, Ewa Beach, HI 96706

RSVP HERE: http://info.bluezonesproject.com/ke/focusgroups

Wahiawa

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission

1067 California Avenue, Wahiawa, HI 96786

RSVP HERE: http://info.bluezonesproject.com/wah/focusgroups

Manoa, Makiki, McCully and Moillilli

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Makiki District Park

527 Keeaumoku Street, Honolulu, HI 96822

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Moiliili Community Center

2535 S. King St., Honolulu, HI 96826

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Honolulu Japanese Seventh Day Adventist Church

2655 Manoa Road, Honolulu HI 96822

RSVP HERE: http://info.bluezonesproject.com/mmmm/focusgroups



