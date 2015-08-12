HMSA at Yay! Keiki Day

Hundreds of families crowded Kahala Mall in excitement for Yay! Keiki Day on Saturday, August 8. The event featured free activities from many non-profit organizations, food samples from Whole Foods, Jamba Juice and Pizza Hut, along with educational booths for both parents and children.

Kids that visited HMSA’s booth lined up to “exercise for a prize” and parents were able to learn more about improving their well-being.

Did you attend Yay! Keiki Day? What was your favorite part?