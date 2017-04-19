HMSA Visits YMCA Healthy Kids Day

HMSA was a proud sponsor of the 9th Annual YMCA Healthy Kids Day at the Bishop Museum. There were 40 booths of interactive games including an obstacle course, Keiki Fire House, Keiki ID, free health screenings, and entertainment.

Volunteers greeted keiki that stopped by our booth, where they rolled our activity dice to exercise for a prize. Kids who completed exercises like jumping jacks, pineapple pick-ups, and running in place, won a frisbee.

Parents didn’t go home empty handed either. We gave away recipe cards and information about our discount program, HMSA 365. Team HMSA loves being out in the community and we hope to see you out there soon. Check out our events calendar to find out where we’ll be next.