Holiday ‘Mocktails’: Healthy Cocktail Alternatives

As winter break approaches, most have some kind of sit down gathering with family or friends to look forward to and drinking alcohol may be a key part of the big bash.

In comes the “mocktail,” a term to describe non-alcoholic cocktails that are delicious. They’re perfect if you are cutting back on or eliminating alcohol for the new year, or maybe just for the night to be the designated driver. Here are a few recipes for mocktails that are easy to make. Even those not at the kiddie table will love them, all without giving you a buzz as you ring in 2016. Enjoy!

Mock Mimosa

It’s nice to have a mimosa at a breakfast or lunch buffet with friends, and this one is ridiculously easy to make.

½ cup Orange Juice (pulpy juice if you want it to look like a real mimosa)

½ cup sparkling lime water or sparkling white grape juice (adds more sugar content if you use the grape juice)

Mix OJ with sparkling water. Serve in a champagne glass garnished with an orange wheel or top with strawberries.

Easy Virgin Strawberry Banana Daiquiri

Another very easy recipe with only three ingredients. It’s also vegan and gluten free!

1 Banana

1 ½ cup frozen strawberries (I had fresh strawberries so I just put the drink in the freezer to get it really cold)

½ cup orange juice (I put less OJ)

Blend all three ingredients together and that’s it. If you’re craving something on the creamy side this drink is awfully good.

Virgin Apple Margarita

Who doesn’t love a margarita? I found a cool how to video on making a virgin apple margarita with a cocktail shaker and I made a delicious modification. You can watch the video here.

1 cup apple juice (add chopped apples)

1 squeezed lemon (leave the lemon in for more pulp)

1 squeezed lime (I added this for more ‘margarita taste’)

Ice

Li Hing powder or salt for the rim of your glass

Mix ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour into your fancy cup rimmed with li hing powder or salt. The bits of apple, lemon, lime mixed so well with the li hing powder rim taste. Delicious, this one is my favorite!

Do you have any go-to mocktail recipes you use? Share them with us in the comments or on our Facebook page.