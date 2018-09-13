Homemade Italian Dressing

Hello everyone! I'm Pixie Clay — a former local gal, born and raised in Ewa Beach, but now living in San Francisco. I’m an avid home cook and baker without any professional training. I firmly believe that anyone can make delicious things in their home kitchen.



One of the numerous things I miss about Hawaii is the perfect weather for growing your own herb garden all year long. Herbs seem to thrive in Hawaii’s climate with minimal care as long as you remember to water them. While I was staying with my parents in Ewa Beach, I was happy to see offspring of some basil that I started when I was a kid were still growing and thriving. One great way to use these fresh herbs is to make a salad dressing!



Like the previous three dressing recipes I’ve shared, this Italian dressing is multi-purpose. Try using it as a meat marinade for grilling.

Ingredients

6 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2-3 cloves of garlic

1 handful of fresh basil leaves

Leaves from 1 sprig of rosemary

Leaves from 1 sprig of fresh thyme

1 pinch of sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes (optional)



Directions

Put everything into a blender and blend until smooth.



Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three weeks.



If you don’t want a strong acidic tang to the dressing, feel free to add a couple more tablespoons of olive oil to help mellow it out.