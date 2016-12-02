Howliday Gifts for Pets

If the way I spoil my dog is any indication, it’s a good thing I don’t have kids. My first Christmas with pets was six years ago. I bought German Shepard ornaments (because she needed representation on the tree) and a paw print stocking to hold all the treats and toys I bought (because I have no restraint). Animal-lovers like me know that the holidays are just another excuse to buy gifts for our pets. If you’re looking for a way to spoil your fur family this holiday season, here are a few ideas:

Barkbox and Meowbox

These subscription boxes are the gift that keeps on giving all year. After receiving Barkbox for a year or so, my dog still thinks every box that arrives in the mail is full of toys and treats for him.



Photo credit: techcrunch.com

Personalized dog and cat collars and pet ID

Proper pet ID is the single most important thing you can purchase to ensure you’re reunited with your pet in case of an emergency. The holidays are a great chance to upgrade your pet’s collar and ID tags to something more befitting their stylish ways. Get pet ID tags locally at P etco and microchipping at Hawaiian Humane Society.



Photo credit: shopmimigreen.com

Puzzle toys for dogs and cats

I discovered puzzle toys right after I came home to find the inside of my couch all over the living room floor. These toys are great for pets that need some extra mental stimulation and can help curb destructive behavior. If your pet sucks up food like a vacuum at mealtime, you may also want to consider a maze bowl or Kong Wobbler.



Photo credit: gizmodo.com

Cooling mat

Hawaii’s balmy year-round temperatures mean we’re still sweating it out around the holidays. Our pets are no exception. Help your fur family beat the heat with a cool place to relax.



Photo credit: amazon.com

Catnip Cave

Does your cat have a case of the nighttime zoomies? Won’t stop climbing the curtains? Help your feline chill out with this catnip-lined zen cave for crazy kitties.



Photo credit: technabob.com

DJ Cat Scratching Pad

Ever get the feeling your cat could have spun some sick beats in another life? We’ve all been there. Catch a glimpse of DJ Kitty’s skillz with this cat scratch turntable.



Photo credit: uncommongoods.com

Interactive laser toy

Sit back and watch your cat go completely bananas. This interactive laser toy provides all the red-dot-chasing fun your kitty can handle.



Photo credit: store.intl.petsafe.net

Fitness accessories

Dogs love spending time outside with us. For all those weekend hikes, pick up a collapsible bowl for your fur friend. Prefer hitting the pavement? A running leash will help you and your pooch set a new PR.



Photo credit: best4pets-store.com

One-of-a-kind gifts from Whiskers & Wags

Hawaiian Humane Society's pop-up shop at Ala Moana center has gifts for everyone! Pick up exclusive gifts, including treats and accessories for your pet and pet-themed housewares, not available on-campus. 100 percent of proceeds go to programs and services for Oahu's animals and people in need.



Photo credit: Hawaiian Humane Society

Treats from Hawaii Doggie Bakery

If you really want to spoil your pet this holiday season, pick up some locally-made treats from Hawaii Doggie Bakery in Manoa. Their holiday collection is full of adorable, healthy treats your pup will beg for.





Photo credit: hawaiidoggiebakery.org



