Hummus for Avocado Lovers
June 03, 2016
This avocado hummus recipe is so delicious, you may never go back to regular hummus! It's loaded with protein and healthy fats, and has a cool, smooth flavor that goes great with fresh vegetable sticks. It's the perfect summer snack!
Avocado Hummus
Ingredients
• 1 (15 oz) can chick peas, drained and rinsed
• 2 medium ripe avocados, pitted and peeled
• 3 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 1/2 Tbsp tahini
• 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
• 1 clove garlic, peeled
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1/8 tsp cumin
• 1 - 2 Tbsp finely chopped cilantro leaves, for topping
• Red pepper flakes, for topping
Directions:
• Pulse chick peas, olive oil, tahini, lime juice, and garlic in a food processor until smooth, about two minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add cumin and avocados and pulse mixture until smooth and creamy, about a minute longer.
• Serve topped with more olive oil if desired and sprinkle with cilantro and red pepper flakes. Serve with veggies, pita chips or tortilla chips. Store in an airtight container.