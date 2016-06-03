Hummus for Avocado Lovers

This avocado hummus recipe is so delicious, you may never go back to regular hummus! It's loaded with protein and healthy fats, and has a cool, smooth flavor that goes great with fresh vegetable sticks. It's the perfect summer snack!

Avocado Hummus

Ingredients

• 1 (15 oz) can chick peas, drained and rinsed

• 2 medium ripe avocados, pitted and peeled

• 3 Tbsp olive oil

• 1 1/2 Tbsp tahini

• 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

• 1 clove garlic, peeled

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/8 tsp cumin

• 1 - 2 Tbsp finely chopped cilantro leaves, for topping

• Red pepper flakes, for topping

Directions:

• Pulse chick peas, olive oil, tahini, lime juice, and garlic in a food processor until smooth, about two minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add cumin and avocados and pulse mixture until smooth and creamy, about a minute longer.

• Serve topped with more olive oil if desired and sprinkle with cilantro and red pepper flakes. Serve with veggies, pita chips or tortilla chips. Store in an airtight container.