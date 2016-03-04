I Built Confidence and More with Crossfit

Crossfit is my favorite exercise activity. Over the past two and a half years, I’ve grown to love it and can’t even imagine starting my day without going to a good workout of the day (WOD). It’s funny to think back to how intimidated I was to give it a try, but now it’s something I can’t live without!

Crossfit is defined as “constantly varied functional movements performed at relatively high intensity. Crossfit is also the community that spontaneously arises when people do these workouts together.” Over the past decade, the sport has become increasingly popular worldwide. Here on Oahu, there are boxes (gyms) all over the island.

I started Crossfit in August 2013 when a former roommate told me we were going to try a free introductory week at the box a couple miles away. I knew deep down that it was something I thought I would like, but I was very intimidated to try it because I had never done any sort of weightlifting before. I was worried about how intense it was going to be. The first week was definitely challenging, but I decided to sign up for a monthly membership after it was over.

Over the first couple months I learned all of the Crossfit moves and started to improve my cardio fitness. The classes are one hour and incorporate a warm-up, strength portion, and lastly a metabolic conditioning workout that usually lasts between 10-20 minutes. Right away, I was losing inches on my waistline and I became friendly with people in my class. These friendships made me feel accountable every morning when it was time to get up and workout. Some of the workouts would scare me but I learned to work through them a couple reps at a time and never give up. I’ve never been the best or the fastest in the class, but I always finish.



Morgan doing wall balls at the Crossfit HI Town Fitness box.

Another thing I really like about doing Crossfit is how I feel the rest of the day after I work out. I feel like I can take on anything after completing a tough WOD or lifting a heavy set. There is no feeling that compares to doing something that you didn’t think you could do. I am still learning new things and hitting personal records after two and a half years, and I still feel like I have a long way to go.

One of the best things to come out of joining Crossfit was the community that came with it. I have met so many wonderful people that are of the highest caliber. Not only are they strong athletes in the gym, but are motivated, hard-working individuals in their personal lives. I love surrounding myself with the friends who inspire me inside and out of the gym. I think my life would be completely different today if I’d never given it a try.

If you’re interested in trying Crossfit, I suggest going to a local box and talking to a coach to see what it’s all about. Most boxes offer a free Saturday class or even a free week. If you’re nervous to go alone, you could always go with a buddy like I did. Something else that should be mentioned is that every single movement in Crossfit can be scaled so that anyone can do it. I have even seen grandmothers drop into our class before and workout with us. It’s very inspiring to see people doing Crossfit at any age.

I hope that I’ve inspired some of you to try Crossfit. I promise you won’t regret it. It’s helped my well-being in countless ways, including building physical and mental strength, and increasing my confidence knowing what I’m capable of achieving. Not to mention, the amazing friendships I’ve built along the way!