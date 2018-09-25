Island Scene Online is Coming

Here at Well-Being Hawaii, we’re obsessed with living the good life. Whether it’s a new workout, an easy-to-make meal, or fun with your fur family, we love helping you find ways to celebrate everything that makes life worth living. That’s why we’re excited to announce that starting October 1, Well-Being Hawaii will become islandscene.com.

We asked you what you thought of Well-Being Hawaii and Island Scene magazine in our reader surveys. You told us you want more Island Scene and we heard you. All of your favorite Well-Being Hawaii posts will still be here waiting for you, but we’ve been making some big changes to bring you more of what you love. We’ll be serving up bonus content from stories in the print magazine along with new columns, exclusive stories, and videos.

Well-Being Hawaii may look different come October, but our purpose is the same as it’s always been. We’re your partner in health and well-being. We’re with you through all that life throws at you, good and bad. We strive to help you find all the small (and big) ways that you can live happy and healthy every day.

With that in mind, let’s continue this conversation. Don’t be a stranger — tell us what you think of islandscene.com when it launches next week. Talk with us in the comments below, email us at feedback@islandscene.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

We hope you like islandscene.com as much as we do. After all, you helped create it.