Making a Dream Come True

Kahealani Paradis and her brother were raised by their grandparents in a home with an electric generator, no running water, and very little financial support. But, their lives were always full with food on their table, a roof over their heads, and love in their hearts. From an early age, Kahea dreamed that one day she would be able to buy her grandparents a home.

At age 29, Kahea’s dream came true when she cashed in her husband’s retirement fund and surprised her grandparents with a brand new, two-bedroom home on a quarter-acre of land.

Kahea posted a Facebook video with her grandmother shedding tears of joy and her grandfather grinning from ear to ear. At first, they didn’t believe it, but Kahea reassured them that it was true. “Yes, I’m serious. You can move in right now if you want to,” Kahea said.

Kahea’s grandparents raised her and her brother after their father was incarcerated and her mother was battling an addiction to drugs. Sometime in high school, Kahea knew she wanted to buy her grandparents a house. “That’s when I stamped it into my brain and told myself that I was going to make it happen…whatever it took, I would do it!” she said.

Kahea’s loving husband was supportive during the entire process. Together they looked at different options, but the home buying process left them feeling defeated.

One day their prayers were answered when they went online and found the home of their dreams. “I texted my real estate agent that night (it must have been around midnight) and told her that I wanted to see the house ASAP! We went to look at the house two days after Christmas, and I knew as soon as I drove into the driveway that this was the one! We made an offer that day, and it was accepted that week,” Kahea explained.

Today, her grandparents are living in their new home and loving every bit of it. Their favorite part is their new lanai, where they lounge and drink coffee together in the mornings.

Kahea and her brother will forever be grateful for the love of their grandparents. “They taught me to treat people with respect, they taught me to have a good work ethic, and to always stick together as a family. They give without expectations and love without boundaries. If not for their guidance, love, and support throughout my lifetime, I wouldn’t be the woman that I am today.”