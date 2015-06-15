Kalo: Life of the Land

Kalo – or taro – is the center of Hawaiian culture and cuisine.

This ono food is packed with nutrition and has kept Native Hawaiians healthy for years, both in eating and cultivation.

Maintaining a loi patch requires hard physical work outdoors. And a Hawaiian plate doesn’t taste right without a side of slightly sour poi to balance the saltiness in lomi salmon and moist meat of kalua pig and laulau.

Kalo grows in other parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, and elsewhere in the Pacific. The first Polynesians brought it here by canoe centuries ago. Over the years, kalo patches have given way to hotels, highways, and shopping malls. Waikiki was once a large taro patch. And kalo has been replaced by rice and potatoes as the staple of the Native Hawaiian diet. But kalo is making a comeback. More people these days are growing and eating it. There are dozens of varieties of kalo to choose from.

You can buy kalo in supermarkets, local farmers markets, or direct from taro farmers. But you can easily plant kalo in your backyard to eat or landscape as an ornamental plant. You can grow it on dry or wet land. Ask an expert to find out what variety is best for your use.

Resources:

Ka Papa Loi O Kanewai

Native Hawaiian Cultural Gardens, University of Hawaii at Manoa

808-945-1562 or 808-956-6825

Lyon Arboretum

808-988-0456

Waimea Valley Botanical Garden

808-638-7766

Hui Ku Maoli Ola

College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR)

808-259-7201

808-956-8139