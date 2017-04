Kauai Keiki Bike & Safety Day

Wilcox Medical Center is partnering with several community organizations to present the Kauai Keiki Bike & Safety Day, a free safety education event for kids and families. Keiki can have their bikes and skateboards checked, enjoy the bike and skateboard skill enhancement courses, and enter to win a free bike or skateboard. Call (808) 245-1198 for more information.

Contact: (808) 245-1198

Cost: Free