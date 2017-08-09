Kauai's Back to School Bash

HMSA was a proud sponsor of the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash at the Kukui Grove Center in Lihue, Kauai. Nearly 1,800 students received a reusable bag filled with school supplies like composition tablets, binders with filler paper, pencils and crayons, glue, and more for free. The annual event helps families with students prepare for school.

In addition to the school supply giveaway, the Back to School bash had a keiki fun zone, live entertainment, mall-wide back-to-school sales, and a community resource fair. HMSA's awesome Kauai staff shared the importance of living a healthy lifestyle with kids by having them do exercises like jumping jacks and pineapple pick-ups for a prize. Kids that completed the exercise won a keiki-sized toothbrush. We also had AskHMSA representatives available to answer plan-specific questions.

Team HMSA loves being out in the community and we hope to see you out there soon. Check out our events calendar to find out where we'll be next.