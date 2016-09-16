Keiki Contests at Hawaii Food & Wine Festival

The Sixth Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival has two prizes up for grabs at its free family event, Keiki in the Kitchen®: a Disneyland prize package and dinner for four to Roy’s Ko Olina AND the soon-to-open Eating House 1849 at Kapolei Commons.

Recipe Contest

Chefs between 8 and 17 years old have until September 30th to submit their best recipe for a chance to win a Disneyland Prize package. The ‘Hawaii Gas Presents Healthy Lunchtime Challenge for Keiki’ invites culinary whiz kids to whip up a delicious dish that uses at least one local ingredient. Three finalists in two age groups (8-12 & 13-17) will compete in a cook-off for celebrity chefs Bobby Chinn, David LeFevre, and Lee Anne Wong on October 29th at Ko Olina Resort. The grand prize is airfare for two to Disneyland, a two night stay at Disneyland hotel, and four 2-day park hopper tickets.

Giveaway for first 2,000 attendees

The first 2,000 people to RSVP and attend Keiki in the Kitchen® will receive a special King's Hawaiian gift and be entered into win a prize give-a-way. One lucky winner will receive a dinner for four to Roy's Ko'Olina and Eating House 1849 at Kapolei Commons.

Go to www.HawaiiFoodandWineFestival.com for details on how you can enter and win!