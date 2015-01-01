Kidney Foundation Walk on the Wild Side

March is National Kidney Month! In celebration, the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii is throwing a party! The Walk on the Wild Side is both a fundraising event benefitting the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, and also an invitation to enjoy the best of Chinatown in Honolulu, including a Historic Walk, Scavenger Hunt, great local entertainment, free kidney and health care screenings, and an arts and crafts fair by some of Hawaii’s most innovative artists. You can also look forward to some delicious food trucks on site.

For more information on registering a team or becoming one of our sponsors please go to our official walk page team.kidney.org/event/wildside.