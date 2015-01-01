Kidney Interactive Workshop & Information

KIWI is a 4-week program that is focused on improving the self-management skills of those with Chronic Kidney Disease stages 2 and 3, including those with diabetes and hypertension. By teaching individuals how to make basic lifestyle changes, we hope to prevent the progression of their CKD. Each KIWI consists of the following 4 sessions:

1) Meet your kidneys

2) Nutrition

3) Physical activity

4) Stay in tuned (grocery store tour)

For morei nformation or to register, please call (808) 589-5903 or visit kidneyhi.org.

Contact: (808) 589-5903