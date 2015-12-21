Last Minute Gift: DIY Lavender Bath Salt

When I was in elementary school, my mom always used to make Christmas presents for my friends. One year she gifted my friends a personalized acrylic box filled with crochet scrunchies that the both of us made. It’s a Christmas tradition I’d like to continue now that I’m on my own. This year I’m DIY-ing a luxurious lavender bath salt to give my friends the ultimate at-home spa experience. This bath salt is super cheap and easy to make and a great last minute gift idea.

DIY Lavender Bath Salt

Materials:

1. Lavender Epsom salt.

You can find this at a store or online.

2. Culinary grade lavender blossoms.

I recommend buying these online.

3. Air tight jar.

4. Mixing bowl.

5. Spoon for mixing.

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, mix lavender Epsom salt and lavender buds.

2. Scoop lavender bath salt mix into jars.

3. Make pretty to giveaway as gifts.

