Lion Dancing With Well-Being Hawaii

By Jamie Nakasone and Fernando Pacheco

Many people love to watch Chinese lion dancing in action, and we at Well-Being Hawaii are no exception. The wild percussion and the colorful, playful lion with the winking eyes and wriggling ears make for a very exciting show. But what’s behind that big furry head?

To find out, we sent three of our bloggers (Ashley Tsuji, Trey Takahashi, and Craig De Silva) to the Gee Yung International Martial Arts Dragon and Lion Dance Association to learn just what it takes to make a lion dance.