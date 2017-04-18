Love, Money, and Feng Shui

Need to improve your love life? Having trouble with your finances? One solution may be a matter of putting your home in order.

Best-selling author and Hawaii feng shui consultant Clear Englebert can show you how to invite positive energy into your life to attract love and money. Englebert will offer free lectures at Oahu libraries this month that cover topics from his two books. The talks will focus on how feng shui can bring you harmony and prosperity. Each will last an hour.

“Feng Shui for Love & Money”

Learn how to enhance the corners of your room to help improve your relationships (or invite in new ones) and boost your financial well-being.

Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. at Ewa Beach Library (689-1204)

Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. at Aiea Library (483-7333)

Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m. at Mililani Library (627-7470)

Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. at Pearl City Library (453-6566)

“Bedroom Feng Shui”

Where you place your bed can affect your sleep. Learn how to arrange your bedroom to get better rest and how bagua can improve your relationships and wealth.

Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m., at Manoa Library (988-0459)

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m., at Hawaii Kai (397-5833)

Englebert considers feng shui an art that’s similar to decorating. “It may not be classified as a science in the modern sense, but it teaches us to consciously notice where our attention is being drawn and what symbols are around us,” he said.

Englebert’s books from Watermark Publishing will be available for purchase at the talks; 30 percent of each purchase goes to Friends of the Library.

Read more about how feng shui can help boost your well-being: