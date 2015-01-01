Making Health Care Whole Conference

Hospice Hawaii is partnering with Pacific Health Ministry to host “Making Health Care Whole,” a one-day conference on Thursday, January 12 at Queen’s Conference Center, designed to expound on the relevance of spirituality to the overall well being of medical patients and their loved ones.

The one-day conference will be led by Christina Puchalski, MD, MS, a board-certified clinician in Internal Medicine and Palliative Care and pioneer in the international movement to integrate spirituality into healthcare. The morning session will focus on integrating spirituality and health care and the afternoon session will feature the art of being present. Small group discussions will also be held on creating healing environments for patients and their families.

The cost to attend is $50 for the half day and $100 for the full day. For more information or to register, contact Anke Flohr at 591-6556 or JP Sabbithi at 791-8003.

Contact: Anke Flohr 591-6556/JP Sabbithi 791-8003

Cost: $50 half day, $100 full day