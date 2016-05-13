Making Your Own Baby Food

Making your own baby food is fast, easy, and saves money! Fresh foods are healthier than pre-packaged purees from the store. If you aspire to make your own baby food, here’s a quick and simple recipe courtesy of Island Scene:

Yummy Avocado Fruit Salad for Baby

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

2 pears, peeled, seeded, and steamed

2 ripe bananas, peeled

A couple of dollops of plain whole-milk yogurt

Directions:

Puree first three ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Add yogurt. Makes 10 servings.

Per serving (1/4 cup): Calories 70, protein 1g., carbohydrates 8g., total fat 4 g., saturated fat 1 g., sodium 7 mg., fiber 2 g.