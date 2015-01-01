Maui 5K

The Maui 5K seeks to promote health and fitness for Hawaii’s children by giving our schools the ability to increase participation in youth sports and recreation programs by providing additional funds to maintain or purchase new equipment for their physical fitness, play and athletic programs. We want to help our schools to be able to keep our children healthy through an active lifestyle. We also seek to promote fitness within our communities through participation by friends and families of our children. Team HMSA will be participating in the Maui 5K on Sunday, March 5. See maui5k.org to learn more.

Cost: $25/person