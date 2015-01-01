Meditation: Health Education Workshop

Modeled on the work of Harvard cardiologist Herbert Benson, M.D., this quiet and restorative class helps you find a way to relax that suits your abilities and demeanor. Explore five techniques of meditation through visualization, affirmation, mindfulness, sound, and fragrance.

Workshops are open to HMSA members at no cost. Nonmembers can attend if space is available. Call 1 (855) 329-5461. Please register as soon as possible as space is limited.

Contact: 1 (855) 329-5461

Cost: Free