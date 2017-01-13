Meet Hawaii's newest Blue Zones communities

This week, HMSA and Blue Zones Project Hawaii announced that five communities on three islands have been selected as Hawaii's newest Blue Zones Project® communities. These communities will have access to resources that help them engage individuals, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, worksites, and other organizations in improved community health and well-being. The newly-selected Blue Zones Project communities include:

• Kapolei

• Manoa/Makiki/McCully/Moiliili

• Wahiawa

• Wailuku/Kahului

• West Hawaii

These communities join East Hawaii, North Hawaii, and Koolaupoko/Windward Oahu, which began their well-being journeys two years ago. For more information on what's been accomplished in the first three communities, check out the winter issue of Island Scene.

For more information on the Blue Zones Project, visit hawaii.bluezonesproject.com.