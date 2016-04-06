'Spiralizing' for a Healthier Diet

I love new kitchen tools and frequently add to my collection. I know most people aren’t as obsessed with having a gadget for this and a tool for that, but this one is worth sharing.

Meet my new best friend – my zoodler!

Other names for this contraption include spiralizer, vegetable spiralizer, and spiral slicer.

I like zoodler and zoodles the best, which was first coined because of zucchini-based “noodles.” It’s downright fun to say. And it’s an amazing way to turn vegetables into noodle dishes, breakfast creations, soups, and sweets.

When my zoodler arrived, along with Ali Maffuci’s book, Inspiralized: Turn Vegetables into Healthy, Creative, Satisying Meals, I tore it open like a kid on Christmas morning. Since that day, I’ve been zoodling it up. These zoodle buns are the first thing I made and are now my go-to for buns or rolls.

Zoodle Buns

Recipe adapted from Inspiralized.

1 large sweet potato (or white), peeled and zoodled

2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

Instructions:

Place zoodles in a large bowl, add eggs, and mix thoroughly. Cut the zoodles in half if they’re too long. Distribute the mixture into four ramekins. Place a sheet of waxed paper on each ramekin and use a can to weigh the zoodles down. Place the ramekins into the fridge and set a timer for 15 minutes. Heat a large skillet with 2 tablespoons coconut oil over medium heat. Turn the ramekins upside down to release buns into the pan. Cook 5 minutes on one side, flip, and cook another 5 minutes, pushing buns down with a spatula.

Serve as a roll with an entree or as burger buns, sandwich bread, or muffins.

