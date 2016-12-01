Mulled Apple Cider in 4 Easy Steps

Do you feel that chilly 75 degree weather? That crisp night air? It’s finally starting to feel like winter in Hawaii, which means it’s time to break out your blankets and grab something warm to drink.

Try this hot apple cider for those cold evenings at home or make it for your annual holiday party. With seven ingredients and four steps, it takes less than 10 minutes to prepare. Then, sit back and relax as the slow cooker does the rest.

Bonus: It’ll make your house smell like the holidays! Two birds, one stone.

Ingredients

2 red apples

2 Tbsp. whole cloves

1 orange

1 qt. apple juice

1 can apple juice concentrate

1 qt. cranberry juice

6 cinnamon sticks

Directions