National Yoga Month's Beginner Workout

Ever feel as though yoga is too intimidating or difficult for someone who is not very flexible to begin with? In honor of September being National Yoga Month, Amita Aung-Thwin, HMSA employee and certified yoga teacher guides us through a short, simple beginner session that almost anyone can do with modification. Take a few minutes after work one day to practice these exercises as a way to unwind and offset some of the detrimental effects of sittting at a desk all day. Being limber and flexible can help you age gracefully and everyone can benefit from the stress relief after working hard all day. Enjoy.

Special mahalo to the Lyon Arboretum in Manoa for providing the location of our shoot.