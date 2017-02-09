Ornish-inspired Japanese Curry
February 09, 2017
Enjoy this low fat, vegan version of one of Hawaii’s staple comfort foods. This recipe follows Ornish Lifestyle Medicine™ food guidelines to make sure that it’s heart healthy. It has less than 3 grams of fat per serving and uses healthy cooking techniques like sautéing food in water instead of oil.
Ornish Lifestyle Medicine is a program that uses nutrition, stress management, fitness, and love and support as a prescription for better health. The program is scientifically proven to improve chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and prostate cancer.
For the roux:
You can use a Japanese curry block in place of this homemade roux, but I’d recommend this version since it’s easy to make and healthier than store-bought curry blocks.
- 3 Tbsp. Kitchen Bouquet Browning and Seasoning Sauce
- 1 Tbsp. curry powder
- 1 Tbsp. garam masala
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
- 4 Tbsp. sweet rice flour
- Heat sauce, curry powder, garam masala, and cayenne pepper over medium heat.
- Gradually stir in sweet rice flour until mixture has thickened. Turn off heat and let cool.
For the curry:
- 1 onion
- 1 package firm tofu
- 2 large carrots
- 1 large potato
- ½ Tbsp. minced ginger
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 qt. vegetable broth
- 1 red apple, grated
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 2 tsp. salt
- ½ Tbsp. shoyu
- 1 Tbsp. ketchup
- Peel and cut carrot and onion in wedges.
- Cut potato and tofu into 1-inch pieces.
- Use water to sauté onions in a large pot over medium heat until the onions are translucent.
- Add ginger, garlic, carrot, and tofu. Bring pot to a boil.
- Add potato, apple, honey, and salt. Let simmer uncovered for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
- Take a cup of the stock and mix it into the roux until it’s smooth. Add roux mixture into pot and mix well.
- Add shoyu and ketchup. Simmer uncovered until the curry becomes thick. Serve hot.