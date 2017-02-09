Ornish-inspired Japanese Curry

Enjoy this low fat, vegan version of one of Hawaii’s staple comfort foods. This recipe follows Ornish Lifestyle Medicine™ food guidelines to make sure that it’s heart healthy. It has less than 3 grams of fat per serving and uses healthy cooking techniques like sautéing food in water instead of oil.

Ornish Lifestyle Medicine is a program that uses nutrition, stress management, fitness, and love and support as a prescription for better health. The program is scientifically proven to improve chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and prostate cancer.

For the roux:

You can use a Japanese curry block in place of this homemade roux, but I’d recommend this version since it’s easy to make and healthier than store-bought curry blocks.

3 Tbsp. Kitchen Bouquet Browning and Seasoning Sauce

1 Tbsp. curry powder

1 Tbsp. garam masala

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

4 Tbsp. sweet rice flour

Heat sauce, curry powder, garam masala, and cayenne pepper over medium heat. Gradually stir in sweet rice flour until mixture has thickened. Turn off heat and let cool.

For the curry:

1 onion

1 package firm tofu

2 large carrots

1 large potato

½ Tbsp. minced ginger

2 cloves minced garlic

1 qt. vegetable broth

1 red apple, grated

1 Tbsp. honey

2 tsp. salt

½ Tbsp. shoyu

1 Tbsp. ketchup