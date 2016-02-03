Our Guide to Magic Island Path Repairs

Ala Moana Regional Park is an accessible and fun place to run, walk, and exercise. If you frequent the park, you may know that renovation work started on the Magic Island portion of the path in mid-January. The repairs are part of the city's park improvement project, which includes revamping the popular pathway and beautifying the park.

As part of this project, 12 deteriorated sections of the Magic Island path were roped off for repavement last month. Some of these sections include large portions of the path and grass, forcing foot traffic to one side in both directions. While most of these sections have since been repaved, work is expected to continue in other areas.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell maintains that safety is important during this phase. “While the Magic Island path is being repaved, we ask that people take extra care to be safe and courteous of others. As repairs ramp up, we encourage runners, joggers, and walkers to use the perimeter of Ala Moana Regional Park instead of the Magic Island loop. We look forward to unveiling a refreshed, repaved pathway this spring," he said.

In the meantime, please enjoy our latest video with tips for sharing the pathway.

What do you like about working out at Ala Moana Regional Park? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.