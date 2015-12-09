Pack Your Suitcase Like a Pro

If you’re anything like me, you love getting peeks into other people’s lives, watching Youtube videos, and are a notorious over-packer (must be prepared for ALL POSSIBLE SCENARIOS!). For me, these all intersect magically in the form of “What’s in My Suitcase” videos on Youtube. If you’re not familiar with these videos, Youtube personalities demonstrate what they pack for various types of trips, often including some hacks on how they save space in their suitcases.

I have to admit, I’m pretty obsessed. There’s something about organization and packing cubes combined with the excitement of travel that just makes these videos so entertaining for me to watch. Either way, because I’m about to head off on a family vacation to Europe, I figured this would be a perfect opportunity for me to create my own local version of the video!

Because we’re going to be in some cold weather, space was obviously a big challenge. Nothing eats up your suitcase like bulky winter clothing! The other obvious challenge was that I over-pack as if there were a prize. In the past, it wasn’t uncommon for me to have three, four, even five (!!) unused outfits at the end of a trip. My goal this time around was to pack more diligently and to use space more wisely. To this end, I was determined to fit everything into a carry-on suitcase!

Feel free watch me attempt to fit 16 days of my life into one backpack and a carry-on bag! Have any tips for me? Any packing hacks that you would like to share? I’ll admit that trying to pare down everything into a small roller bag was tough, but I’m happy with the end result!