Paint Hawaii Purple

As the American Cancer Society Relay For Life marks 31 years of bringing hope to communities nationwide, volunteers from all over the world have an opportunity to celebrate the progress we’ve made in the fight against cancer. Whether you’re a donor, team member, team captain or a part of our Relay committee, your contributions have made a significant impact on the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving work.

In the 31 years since Dr. Gordy Klatt first ran on a track in Tacoma, Washington to make a statement about cancer awareness, the Relay movement has grown to include more than 3.5 million people around the world. Relay For Life brings communities together to celebrate those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and inspire everyone to fight back. As we mark this milestone, we want to celebrate the role Relay For Life volunteers have played in the fight against cancer. We are asking the community to Paint Hawaii Purple October 31 - November 6 in order to visually depict how Relay For Life brings hope. Let’s demonstrate our passion and resolve to end this disease!

Paint Hawaii Purple Events

Oahu

Paint Hawaii Purple at the Capital: Join us on Tuesday November 1 at 6pm at the Hawaii State Capitol Building, 415 S. Beretania Street Honolulu, for a celebration of HOPE; honoring all those who have been touched by cancer.

Maui

Luminaria Ceremony Event: Let’s demonstrate our passion and resolve to end this disease while we honor those battling cancer and those we've lost to cancer at a special Luminaria Ceremony at the Queen Ka'ahumanu Mall, 275 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului 96732 with music by Nevah Too Late! You can purchase a special purple luminaria bag at our table in the mall on Friday, October 21st or Friday, October 28th from 5-9pm.

Kauai

Bobby V’s: Donating 10% of gross sales from Wed, 11/2 back to Relay for Life of North Shore.

Clinical Labs: Clinical Labs will be fundraising from now till November 5 and donating the profits to Relay for Life of Kauai.

Element Skin & Care Salon: A portion of services done during the campaign week will be donated to the Relay for Life of Kauai.

Gina’s Any kine Grinds Café: Gina’s is showing support by donating 5% of all sales during campaign week to the Relay for Life of Kauai.

Healani’s Nails: Will be collecting donations from October 17- November 30 and will be donated back to the Relay for Life of Kauai.

Luau Kalamaku: A percentage of sales during the campaign week will be donated to the Relay for Life of Kauai.

MCS Grill: A percentage of sales of a designated specialty dish & dessert during the campaign week will be donated to the Relay for Life of Kauai.

Troy’s: Tory’s will be hosting a karaoke night on October 30th where the proceeds plus a portion of drink “Purple Rain” sales during the campaign week will be donated back to Relay for Life of North Shore Kauai.

Oahu

Jugo Life: Throughout the month of November, Jugo Life Juice will be donating $1 for every bottle of “Cherish” Juice sold across their three locations in Kailua, Mo`ili`ili and Downtown at Pioneer Plaza.

Ward Villages IBM Building Lights: On October 30 and November 1-5 drive by the IBM Building, 1240 Ala Moana Blvd at Ward Villages to see the building lit up in purple to show solidarity and support for our cause.

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center: The community-oriented staff of the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center will be showing support by wearing purple throughout the week and they will also be selling luminaria bags to honor those battling or lost to cancer.

Wet and Wild Hawaii: During the week Wet and Wild Hawaii will be decorating the park with purple decorations and will be hosting a cancer information booth on November 5th from 10am-1pm. Come and meet staff partner Robyn Canlas and ask her about Relay for Life. Other fun activities will be happening.