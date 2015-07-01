Plastic Bag Ban is Here!

Today’s the day! The City and County of Honolulu joins the rest of the state in banning plastic bags.

Here’s what you need to know about the plastic bag ban.

The City and County of Honolulu defines plastic checkout bags as carryout bags that are provided by businesses to customers for transporting groceries or other retail goods, and is made from non-compostable plastic that’s not manufactured for multiple use.

Many bags will still be available for use, including bags for:

- Fruits, vegetables, frozen foods, and meats.

- Carry-out foods from restaurants.

- Laundry, dry cleaning, and garments.

- Garbage, pet waste, or yard waste.

Here are acceptable bags that stores are allowed to distribute:

- Compostable plastic checkout bags that stores provide to customers to transport groceries or other retail goods. These bags must meet certain standards for compostability.

- Paper bags that are 100 percent recyclable, contain a minimum of 40 percent post-consumer recycled content, and display the words “Reusable” and “Recyclable” on the bags.

- Reusable bags with handles that are specifically made for multiple use and are made of cloth or other washable fabric.

For more details, visit the City and County of Honolulu website.

Plastic bags are an environmental hazard. They pile up in landfills, pollute the oceans, and choke wildlife.

What do you think of the ban? Let us know in the comments section below.