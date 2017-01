Posture/Flexibility with Fitness Cue

Posture affects your spine, joints and muscles; which affects your overall flexibility. Learn how the Fitness Cue can help correct your posture, increase your flexibility and strengthen your muscles all at once. $66 for six classes. Classes reoccur every Monday. Call (808) 691-7117 to register.

Contact: (808) 691-7117

Cost: $66 for six classes