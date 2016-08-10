Power Protein Guacamole

At Well-Being Hawaii, we are crazy about avocados. We are even crazier about guacamole. You might call it an obsession. The problem is, nutrition experts agree that although this green, creamy fruit is definitely a superfood, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing.

The monounsaturated fats in avocadoes have a long list of health benefits, including lowering heart disease risk and helping control blood sugar. But that doesn’t mean you can go overboard. All fats, including monounsaturated ones, are high in calories and therefore should be eaten in moderation.

Enter our recipe for Power Protein Guacamole. Our secret ingredient of nonfat Greek yogurt adds bulk and protein to the dip without the extra fat, helping you feel fuller faster!

3-4 avocados, mashed

½ cup cherry tomato, diced

½ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup jalapeno, diced

1 lime, juiced

Salt + pepper, to taste

Two heaping scoops non-fat Greek yogurt

Combine, refrigerate for 1 hour, and serve.