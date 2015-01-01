Powerful Tools for Caregivers Classes

The Powerful Tools for Caregivers Class series helps family caregivers cope with the demands of caring for their loved ones with chronic conditions.

The series starts on Tuesday, July 18 and will be every Tuesday until August 22. Classes are from 6-8 pm at the Waikoloa Community Church.

Family caregivers will learn self-care tools to:

Reduce personal stress

Change negative self-talk

Communicate more effectively in challenging situations

Recognize messages in their emotions

Deal with difficult feelings

Make tough caregiving decisions

Attendance is required at all six classes and a $25 deposit for course materials will be collected at the first class and refunded upon completion of the six-week series. Participants who complete the series will receive The Caregivers Helpbook at no charge. Advance registration is required. Please call Loli Paranada at (808) 936-6499 to register.

Contact: Loli Paranada (808) 936-6499

Cost: $25 Deposit (Refundable if attend all six classes)