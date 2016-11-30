Pushing Boundaries for Well-Being

The fear of falling, the floor disappearing from beneath you, and zombies…sound scary? Well it all turns into camaraderie, team building, and fun at Coral Crater Adventure Park!

Kapolei’s newest attraction includes a climbing wall adventure, electric mountain bike beach adventure, a six-zip line course, 50-foot freefall, and a zombie apocalypse adventure. More opens to the public on December 3, 2016.

Fellow blogger, Fernando Pacheco and I got to check out the Aerial Adventure Tower and Zip Line before the park opens to the public.

“I found myself giving moral support to complete strangers in the obstacles ahead of me. It’s funny how balancing on cables 40 feet in the air can really bring people together,” Fernando said.

The Adventure Tower is an aerial adventure challenge course that will have you climbing, balancing, and swinging really high off the ground.

In addition to a family fun attraction, owner James Owen hopes to also include corporate activities that are designed for the purpose of team building and to promote self-confidence, trust, and teamwork all in a fun and exciting environment.

For more information visit: coralcrater.com