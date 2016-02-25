Quiche: A Filling and Cheap Dinner Idea

Quiche is an amazing dish. Although it’s traditionally served as a breakfast or brunch dish, my husband and I do breakfast for dinner once a week. This quiche is frequently on the menu and I often take the leftovers for lunch the next day. My taste buds are never disappointed with this recipe. Sometimes I top it with cooked bacon bits.

I don’t know what it is about goat cheese, but the tangy, distinctive taste and creamy texture of this quiche is epic. The traditionally Greek vegetables make it unique and every bite is packed with ingredients. This quiche is crustless, which means it’s naturally lower in calories. It’s definitely not lower in taste. If you’re looking for a gourmet dish that’s not too difficult or time consuming to put together, this recipe may be for you.

This is what it looks like before it’s demolished. This one’s topped with bacon!

Here’s how to make the quiche.

Step 1:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease a 9-inch pie plate with butter or olive oil. In a large bowl, mix eggs, coconut milk, and remaining ingredients except bacon.

Step 2:

Pour mixture into the pie plate. Top with bacon. Place on center rack in oven and bake 40 minutes.

Step 3:

Remove from oven and allow to cool 15 minutes before serving.

Crustless Goat Cheese Greek-Inspired Quiche

6 eggs

½ cup coconut milk

4 oz. goat cheese, crumbled

2 cups fresh spinach, cut into strips

½ cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes

¾ cup pitted Kalamata olives, sliced lengthwise

6 artichoke hearts packed in water, quartered

2 Tbsp. capers

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

4 strips cooked bacon, crumbled (optional)