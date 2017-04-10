Quick & Comforting Turkey Meatballs

Although I don't have a lot of experience in the kitchen, I know that making my own food is good for my health and well-being. So when I discovered a meatball recipe that used ground turkey and didn't require too many ingredients, I was sold. If you're looking for a quick dinner, consider this dish. It's delicious, cheap, and easy to make. To me, that's perfection.

Turkey Meatballs (adapted from Food.com)

Cooking spray

1 lb. ground turkey

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with a thin layer of cooking spray. Prepare and mix all ingredients. Shape into meatballs about one inch across and place evenly on the baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, turn each piece once, bake for 15 more minutes. Enjoy with zucchini noodles or your starch of choice.