REHAB's Stroke Club Meeting

Do you still have questions about stroke?

Are you still confused about what happened to you?

Are you still having difficulty adjusting to your new situation?

Do you want a place to socialize and make new friends?

Then the Stroke Club may be just what you are looking for!

The Stroke Club is an organization for stroke survivors, friends and family members. It is a place for fun, information and support. Club members meet regularly to learn more about stroke and offer support to one another in a friendly and open enviroment.

The Stroke Club offers:

A place to socialize and make new friends

Community re-integration through outings twice a year

Informational lectures presented by hospital staff and community experts

and so much more!

For more information contact REHAB's Recreational Therapy Department at recreation@rehabhospital.org or call (808) 566-3791.

Contact: (808) 566-3791

Cost: Free