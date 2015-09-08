The 6th Annual Rice Fest

The 6th Annual Rice Fest celebrated the food, culture, and history of rice! The event included various vendors that created rice-inspired foods, live entertainment, a rice-ipe cooking contest, and activities like the inaugural Poke Bowl Eating Contest and the annual Musubi Eating Contest.

This annual event benefits Lanakila Pacific’s “Meals on Wheels” program, which helps to feed seniors in need. Brown rice and monetary donations were accepted to support this amazing program.

If you stopped by the HMSA and Well-Being Hawaii tent this weekend, you could take pictures with Musubi Cutouts and had a chance to WIN a $100 Whole Foods Gift Card!

For the full picture gallery from the 6th Annual Rice Fest, visit our Facebook Page.