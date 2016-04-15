New Technology Improving Patient Safety

Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu has launched a $1 million year-long fundraising effort to bring an EOS imaging system to the hospital. EOS is a Nobel Prize-winning whole body X-ray system with an ultra-low dose of radiology. No facilities in Hawaii currently have an EOS system.

EOS delivers up to 85 percent less radiation than traditional X-rays. This is important because children with scoliosis and other orthopaedic spine and lower-extremity conditions are required to have many X-rays over their lifetime to monitor their condition, increasing the risk of developing cancer later in life.

“We are excited to bring this world-class technology to Hawaii,” said Dr. Paul Moroz, pediatric orthopaedic surgeon of Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu. “EOS delivers superior images with a lower dose of radiation for a better and safer diagnosis of orthopaedic conditions like scoliosis. As a parent myself, I would want this technology available for my child.”

One of the leading gifts for the Honolulu Shriners Hospital’s EOS project comes from Servco Pacific Inc., which donated $25,000.

“Nothing in Hawaii is more important than our children, so we are thrilled to partner with an outstanding organization like Honolulu Shriners Hospital,” said Mark Fukunaga, chairman and CEO of Servco Pacific. “We are also pleased that our $25,000 grant will be used to help bring EOS imaging to Hawaii and allow Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu to better treat families throughout the Pacific.”

The hospital expects the fundraising effort to take about a year and have the system installed soon after that.

Patient Ambassador’s Essay Leads to Grant

Servco Pacific’s $25,000 grant to Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu was part of a $250,000 giveaway to 10 nonprofits in honor of the company selling its 500,000th Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicle since becoming a distributor in 1958.

Servco Pacific chose the Honolulu Shriners Hospital to receive the grant based on the nominating essay written by patient ambassador, Alyshia Shimizu, 21, who overcame clubfoot and necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating disease.

Shimizu had club foot surgery as an infant and credits Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu for saving her life when she contracted necrotizing fasciitis when she was age five. After enduring 27 surgeries, physical therapy and bullying because of her appearance, Shimizu now competes in beauty pageants and is an anti-bullying advocate.

“I thank the Honolulu Shriners Hospital for the quality of my life because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be alive today,” Shimizu wrote. “The dedicated staff members at Shriners work hard, and they’re full of love.”

Learn more on the Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu website.