Here’s a basic recipe for spinach dip that’s actually quite flexible. For spinach rolls, stir in chopped water chestnuts and crispy bacon bits, spread it on a flour tortilla, roll it up, and slice. (Always a popular pupu!) Ooh … what if you spread some on a bagel and layer it with lox, capers, and thinly sliced red onion? How about a little bit in a fluffy omelet? If you want a warm dip that you can scoop with a carrot stick or sturdy pita chip, heat it gently in the microwave oven.

Simple Spinach Dip (or Spread)

10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed

8 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. salt

Drain spinach and squeeze to remove excess water. Combine with remaining ingredients and mix well. Serve as a spread for crackers or toasted slices of baguette. If desired, microwave at 50-percent power at 30-second intervals until warm.