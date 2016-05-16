Skin Cancer Self-Screening Guide

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. When we think of healthy lifestyle choices, we often overlook the importance of protecting our skin. Skin cancer (including melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer) is the most common of all cancers. In fact, more skin cancers are diagnosed in the US each year than all other cancers combined. The number of skin cancer cases has been going up over the past few decades.

The good news is that you can do a lot to protect yourself and your family from skin cancer, or catch it early so that it can be treated effectively. Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. Most of this exposure comes from the sun, but some may come from man-made sources, such as indoor tanning beds and sun lamps.

You don’t need any x-rays or blood tests to find skin cancer early – just your eyes and a mirror. If you have skin cancer, finding it early is the best way to make sure it can be treated with success.

Regular skin exams are especially important for people who are at higher risk of skin cancer, such as people with reduced immunity, people who have had skin cancer before, and people with a strong family history of skin cancer. Talk to your doctor about how often you should have your skin examined.

It’s also very important to check your own skin, preferably once a month. A skin self-exam is best done in a well-lit room in front of a full-length mirror. You can use a hand-held mirror to look at areas that are hard to see, such as the backs of your thighs. A spouse or close friend or family member may be able to help you with these exams, especially for those hard-to-see areas like your back or scalp.

The first time you examine your skin, spend time carefully going over the entire surface. Learn the pattern of moles, blemishes, freckles, and other marks on your skin so that you’ll notice any changes next time. Be sure to show your doctor any areas that concern you.

Follow these step-by-step instructions to examine your skin:

Face the mirror

Check your face, ears, neck, chest, and belly. Women will need to lift their breasts to check the skin underneath. Check your underarm areas, both sides of your arms, the tops and palms of your hands, in between your fingers, and your fingernails.

Sit down

Check the front of your thighs, shins, tops of your feet, in between your toes, and your toenails. Now use a hand mirror to look at the bottoms of your feet, your calves, and the backs of your thighs, first checking one leg and then the other. Use the hand mirror to check your buttocks, genital area, lower and upper back, and the back of the neck and ears. Or it may be easier to look at your back in the wall mirror using a hand mirror. Use a comb or hair dryer to part your hair so that you can check your scalp.

For more information, visit http://www.cancer.org/cancer/skincancer/index